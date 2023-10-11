Menu
Suspected Bandits kill village head, kidnap many in Niger state

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected bandits have killed Malam Usman Sarki, the village head of Zazzaga in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

A community leader who pleaded anonymity told the News Agency of Nigeria, that the bandits launched the attack on Zazzaga and adjoining villages on Tuesday night, October 10, 2023.

The source said that an unspecified number of farmers including women were also kidnapped.

“The attack was launched in the night on Tuesday. They shot the village Head of Zazzaga, Malam Usman Sarki dead and kidnapped many others,” the source said.

“For now, we cannot give the exact number of people they took away. They also rustled many cattle, goats and sheep belonging to us.”

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the incident said that he was yet to get the full details of the alleged attack. (www.naija247news.com).

