Stock market closes bearish, All Share Index decline by 0.17%

October 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday closed bearish as the All Share Index declined by 0.17% to close at 66,984.62 points from the previous close of 67,101.33 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.17% to close at N36.801 trillion from the previous close of N36.865 trillion, thereby shedding N64 billion.

An aggregate of 257 million units of shares were traded in 6,498 deals, valued at about N7.8 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 13 equities emerged as gainers against 27 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

MCNICHOLS led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N0.66 from the previous close of 0.60.

Capital Hotel and CHAMS among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.82% and 9.37% respectively.

Percentage Losers

JOHNHOLT led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N1.44 from the previous close of N1.60.

PRESCO and DAAR COMMUNICATION among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.54% and 8.70% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 53 million units of its shares in 297 deals, valued at N442.9 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 31 million units of its shares in 456 deals, valued at 490.5 million.

UBA traded about 26.8 million units of its shares in 386 deals, valued at N459.7 million.(www.naija247news.com).