Politics & Govt News

Some Elements Are Fighting Me, I Will Flush Them Out And Send Them To ICPC – Umahi

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 11,2023.

Dave Umahi, the Minister of Works has disclosed that some elements who are benefitting from corruption are fighting him. The former Ebonyi governor stated that they are against his plan to redesign and construct yet-to-be-completed federal roads using reinforced concrete. Addressing State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, Umahi threatened to flush out these “elements” out and send them to the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission.

He said; “There are some elements within that also fighting me who are also benefiting from the system. And that is the greatest problem we have and they are just pretending. And I will flush those elements out and send them to ICPC to handle them because nobody can hold this country to ransom. “So I’m giving them the last chance to conform to what will help Mr. President to reset the country. We are also leveraging on the contract we signed; it is 14 days’ notice we are going to give.”(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

