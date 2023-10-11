Sokoto Police neutralise one, arrest 15 Suspected Bandits

October 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police Command in Sokoto said it had neutralsed one suspected bandit, arrested 15 suspects and other criminals terrorising different parts of the state while it also recovered firearms.

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Sokoto, the Commissioner of Police, Ali Kaigama, said the notorious bandit, Dauda Ahmad, who engaged in series of kidnappings was killed during a gun duel with the police.

Kaigama explained that the suspect was hit by the bullet of a member of his gang and was confirmed dead at the hospital.

He narrated that on July 10, this year suspected bandits invaded Yarabba and Salah villages where they kidnapped four persons, respectively and injured one person.

Kaigama said that the police tactical team was deployed immediately and confronted the gang for a rescue operation.

According to him, one AK49 rifle with two magazines loaded with 15 live ammunition and a locally fabricated pistol with 12 rounds of live ammunition had been recovered after freeing the victims.

Kaigama said that a Kasea motorcycle and nine cellphones suspected to belong to kidnapped victims were also recovered from the suspects.

He added that among the arrested suspects were those intercepted along Birnin Kebbi road with a Sharon vehicle loaded with 12 roles of conductor aluminium wires suspected to be vandalized from electric poles.

” During investigation, the suspects offered police the sum of N800,000 as bribe to enable them escape arrest,” Kaigama said.

He added that the command also arrested some notorious motorcycles snatchers and recoverd a Vockswagen golf ,among other things from them.

The police commissioner reiterated their relentless aggressive patrols, raids of criminals hideouts as well as visible policing community strategies to counter any criminal activities in the state.

He urged the people to continue supporting police with useful information for effective policing.and assured that they will continue to work professionally to ensure peace and a crime-free society.(www.naija247news.com).