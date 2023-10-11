Senegal President Reshuffles Cabinet, Appoints New Finance and Energy Ministers

Senegal’s President Macky Sall has initiated a cabinet reshuffle four months ahead of the upcoming elections, resulting in the appointment of new ministers for finance and energy. The decision to dismiss the government and reappoint Prime Minister Amadour Ba was made last Friday, although the specific reasons behind this change were not disclosed.

In this reshuffle, former Interior Minister Antoine Diome, who faced criticism from the opposition for the government’s response to widespread protests earlier this year, has been named as the new oil and energy minister.

Senegal is on the verge of a significant economic transformation, as it is set to commence oil and gas production from substantial offshore fields in the coming year. These resources are expected to have a profound impact on the country’s economy over the next few decades.

Mamadou Moustapha Ba has been assigned to lead the finance and budget ministry, while Doudou Ka will take charge of the economy ministry.