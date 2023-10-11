Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

Senegal President Reshuffles Cabinet, Appoints New Finance and Energy Ministers

By: News Wire

Date:

Senegal’s President Macky Sall has initiated a cabinet reshuffle four months ahead of the upcoming elections, resulting in the appointment of new ministers for finance and energy. The decision to dismiss the government and reappoint Prime Minister Amadour Ba was made last Friday, although the specific reasons behind this change were not disclosed.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In this reshuffle, former Interior Minister Antoine Diome, who faced criticism from the opposition for the government’s response to widespread protests earlier this year, has been named as the new oil and energy minister.

Senegal is on the verge of a significant economic transformation, as it is set to commence oil and gas production from substantial offshore fields in the coming year. These resources are expected to have a profound impact on the country’s economy over the next few decades.

Mamadou Moustapha Ba has been assigned to lead the finance and budget ministry, while Doudou Ka will take charge of the economy ministry.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Saudi Arabia Affirms Unwavering Support for Palestine
Next article
Oil Prices Drop Over 2% Following Saudi Pledge; Focus on Israel Conflict Persists
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Russia Fails in Attempt to Regain Seat on UN’s Human Rights Council

Naija247news -
Russia's bid to rejoin the United Nations' premier human...

“Swift Military Airstrikes Decimate Zamfara Bandit Camps Following CDS Directive”

Samuel Onyekwe -
Following the directive from Chief of Defence Staff (CDS),...

EU’s Fading Relevance in Israel-Hamas Conflict, Raising Concerns about Its Global Role

Naija247news -
The Israel-Hamas conflict has highlighted the European Union's limited...

Isreal, Hamas War eclipsing Russia Ukraine Conflict in geopolitical discussions – Hungary

Naija247news -
The war between Israel and Hamas has taken center...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Russia Fails in Attempt to Regain Seat on UN’s Human Rights Council

Geopolitics 0
Russia's bid to rejoin the United Nations' premier human...

“Swift Military Airstrikes Decimate Zamfara Bandit Camps Following CDS Directive”

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
Following the directive from Chief of Defence Staff (CDS),...

EU’s Fading Relevance in Israel-Hamas Conflict, Raising Concerns about Its Global Role

Geopolitics 0
The Israel-Hamas conflict has highlighted the European Union's limited...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights