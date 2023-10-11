Saudi Arabia Affirms Unwavering Support for Palestine

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reiterated his nation’s steadfast support for the “legitimate rights” of Palestinians during a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The Crown Prince expressed deep concern over the recent escalation of violence in Gaza initiated by a surprise attack by the Hamas militant group on Israel. He emphasized that this escalation poses a threat to the security and stability of the entire Middle East.

Saudi Arabia is committed to taking proactive measures and collaborating with international and regional powers to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from spilling over into other parts of the Middle East. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman further stated that Saudi Arabia is actively seeking to bring a swift end to hostilities and supports humanitarian principles, particularly the protection of civilians.

The Crown Prince stressed Saudi Arabia’s unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people in their quest for a dignified life, the realization of their hopes and aspirations, and the achievement of lasting peace.

Additionally, the situation in Gaza was discussed with Jordanian King Abdullah bin Al-Hussein and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. These conversations primarily focused on preserving regional stability and preventing the conflict from further escalation.

These statements from Riyadh come in the midst of the recent escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, triggered by a significant attack on Israel by the Hamas militant group. The conflict led to a series of violent clashes, resulting in casualties on both sides. Israel responded with a substantial bombing campaign on Gaza and a total blockade, causing severe shortages of essential supplies in the enclave.

The United Nations announced its intention to investigate war crimes committed during this escalation, stating that there is clear evidence of violations by both sides. Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered Turkey’s mediation services to facilitate peace talks between Israel and Palestinian militants, along with the possibility of a prisoner exchange if requested.