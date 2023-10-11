Rev. Father Okunerere Resigns from Catholic Church

…Amid Allegations of Oppression

In a significant announcement dated October 11, 2023, Reverend Father Paul Obayi, widely known as Fr. Okunerere, a Catholic priest of Nsukka Diocese, has disclosed his intention to depart from the Catholic Church.

Fr. Okunerere, the founder of the Okunerere Adoration Ministry in Nsukka, Enugu State, has raised allegations of oppression against his bishop, Most Rev. Godfrey Onah, and fellow priests. He asserts that they are attempting to forcibly acquire the land where his ministry operates.

This situation is reminiscent of the clash between Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry, and his bishop, which led to the imposition of a ban on Fr. Mbaka and the temporary closure of his ministry. Although the ministry was eventually reopened, it was transformed into a chaplaincy by the Enugu Diocese.

Fr. Okunerere expressed his frustration in a 30-minute video shared on his Facebook page, where he claimed to have devoted everything to the church, only to face stifling circumstances. He lamented the church’s actions and mentioned that he felt compelled to leave.

In the video, Fr. Okunerere detailed numerous grievances, including the church’s refusal to provide him with land for his adoration ministry. He also pointed out that the land allocated to him by the government is under threat of being taken away by the church.

In his own words, Fr. Okunerere stated, “Since the church doesn’t want me anymore, I am leaving the Catholic church very soon.” This decision marks a significant development within the Catholic community.