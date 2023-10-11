Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow and emphasized the significance of the Palestinian cause, stating that it remains a matter of great concern for Muslims in the Middle East and worldwide. Putin expressed that the suffering endured by the Palestinian people is perceived as a profound injustice, further exacerbated over the years.

He highlighted that a Palestinian state should have been established alongside Israel in 1948 but was not. According to Putin, the Palestinian issue resonates deeply with individuals in the Middle East who practice Islam.

Putin’s comments come during a period of heightened tensions around the Gaza Strip. The conflict was reignited when the Gaza-based Hamas militant group launched a significant attack on Israel, resulting in the loss of over 1,000 lives, mostly civilians. In response, West Jerusalem launched a large-scale bombing campaign on Gaza, causing additional casualties.

The United Nations announced its intention to launch an investigation into alleged war crimes by both sides and expressed concern that both Hamas and the Israel Defense Force (IDF) had violated international law.

President Putin attributed the escalation to Israel’s “settlement policy,” which involved the seizure of land from Palestinians in the West Bank for Israeli settlers. He also criticized Washington for addressing only the material needs of Palestinians through financial and humanitarian aid, without focusing on resolving the fundamental issues of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Putin called on both Hamas and the IDF to protect women and children and avoid targeting civilians in their operations. He stressed the importance of minimizing civilian casualties, acknowledging the bitterness felt by both Israelis and Palestinians.

Moscow has consistently called for an end to hostilities, condemning violence in all forms. Russian diplomats have reported that four Russian citizens were killed in the recent Hamas attack on Israel, with six more individuals missing.