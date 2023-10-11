Menu
Police arrest car-snatching syndicate in Enugu

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of Enugu State Police Command has smashed a car snatching and stealing syndicate within Enugu metropolis.

The police also recovered a light blue-coloured Lexus 330 Jeep from the syndicate, while arresting one suspect, Sunday Ogwa, 27

This development is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Tuesday in Enugu.

According to Ndukwe, acting on credible information, police operatives serving in the Enugu State Police Command’s Awkunanaw Police Division on Oct. 2, 2023 at about 9.45p.m., smashed a car snatching and stealing syndicate.

“The police operatives also recovered a Lexus 330 Jeep that the suspect and cohorts at large snatched at gunpoint from their female victim (names withheld), in Uwani axis of Enugu, on Sept. 28, 2023 at about 8:10p.m.

“The arrested suspect, a native of Obubra in Cross River State, confessed to the crime; while stating that his cohorts invited him from Anambra State to join them in snatching and stealing vehicles in Enugu metropolis.

“The suspect will be arraigned in court upon completion of the investigation,” he said.

The police spokesman said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, had hailed the efforts of the police operatives and for quickly adjusting to his operational policing strategies.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

