Over 61% candidates passed NECO – NECO Boss

October 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Examination Council has released the 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) internal results.

NECO’s Registrar, Prof. Dantani Wushishi in a press briefing said the result summary shows that 61.6 percent scored five credits, including English and Mathematics.

The number of candidates who registered for the exam was 1,205,888, and the number of candidates who sat for the exams was 1,196,985.

Giving a breakdown of the figures, Wushishi said 616,398 of the candidates were male and 580,587 females sat for the Examination.

Mr Wushishi said 93 schools were found to be involved in whole-school (mass) cheating, while 52 supervisors were recommended for blacklisting due to poor supervision, aiding, and abetting during the examinations.

The NECO boss stated that the erring schools will be invited, after which appropriate sanctions will be applied.(www.naija247news.com).