Ondo Chief Judge Declines Panel Request for Deputy Governor’s Misconduct Due to Legal Restraint

The Chief Judge of Ondo State High Court, Justice Olusegun Odusola, has refused to establish a seven-member investigative panel to look into allegations of gross misconduct against Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. The State Assembly requested the panel’s formation in accordance with Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, as amended.

However, in a letter to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Oladiji Olamide Aderanmi, Justice Odusola cited Section 287 (3) of the Constitution as the reason for his inability to act on the House’s request. He explained that he was barred from this function by an order of a Federal High Court. The order, issued on September 26, 2023, in Suit No: FHC/AB/CS/1294/2023, restrains the Chief Judge of Ondo State from constituting the seven-member panel.

Justice Odusola emphasized his legal obligation to obey the provisions of the Constitution and the binding nature of the Federal High Court’s order, indicating that he could not proceed with the panel unless the order is set aside by a court.

This decision comes in response to a letter titled “Re: Letter Of Request To Set Up Investigation Panel Pursuant To Section 188 [5] Of The 1999 Constitution (As Amended).”