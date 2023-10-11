Oil Prices Drop Over 2% Following Saudi Pledge; Focus on Israel Conflict Persists

Oil prices experienced a decline of over 2% on Wednesday as concerns about supply disruptions in the Middle East eased, a day after Saudi Arabia, the leading OPEC producer, committed to assisting in stabilizing the market. Brent futures saw a drop of $1.83, or 2.1%, settling at $85.82 per barrel. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude decreased by $2.48, or 2.9%, to settle at $83.49.

Both Brent and WTI had previously surged by more than $3.50 per barrel on Monday due to concerns that the Israel-Hamas clashes could escalate, potentially disrupting global oil supplies. Prices saw a minor decline on Tuesday following Saudi Arabia’s assurance that it was collaborating with regional and international partners to prevent further escalation and maintain market stability.

Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM, noted the disappearance of concerns related to unexpected supply disruptions in the Middle East for now.

Mercuria, a trading house, predicts that oil prices could reach $100 per barrel if the Middle East situation escalates further, as stated by deputy CEO Magid Shenouda on Wednesday.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, pointed out the challenges for energy traders in the context of a more uncertain global growth recovery, with indications of weakening U.S. consumer sentiment and concerns about a deeper recession in Germany.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that OPEC+ coordination will continue for the predictability of the oil market, highlighting the partnership between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia.

Yellen, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, maintains an expectation of a soft economic landing for the U.S., despite the additional concerns stemming from the Israel situation.

Investors in the U.S. are closely watching the Federal Reserve’s September policy meeting minutes for insights into future interest rate decisions, as interest rate hikes to combat inflation can potentially impact economic growth and oil demand.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected that global oil inventories will decrease by 200,000 barrels per day in the second half of 2023, primarily due to voluntary output cuts by Saudi Arabia and reduced production targets among OPEC+ nations.

In other news, Exxon Mobil has agreed to acquire U.S. rival Pioneer Natural Resources in a significant all-stock deal valued at $59.5 billion, making it the largest producer in the Permian Basin, the largest U.S. oilfield.

Analysts in a Reuters poll anticipate a rise of 500,000 barrels in U.S. crude inventories for the week ending October 6. Industry data shows a substantial increase of approximately 12.9 million barrels in crude stocks for the same period, as reported by the American Petroleum Institute.

The EIA is scheduled to release stockpile data on Thursday, providing further insights into the oil market’s dynamics.