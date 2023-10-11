“Niger’s Junta Orders Expulsion of Top UN Official”

Niger’s military junta has issued an ultimatum for the head of the United Nations diplomatic mission to leave the country within 72 hours, alleging that the U.N. excluded Niger from its General Assembly last month. The coup leaders who took control in July were not represented at the meeting of global leaders in New York. The UN has not yet responded to this demand, as confirmed by a spokesperson in Niamey.

Niger’s foreign ministry, in a statement dated October 10, accused the U.N. of employing what it referred to as “underhanded maneuvers” allegedly orchestrated by France, aiming to hinder Niger’s full participation in the U.N. General Assembly and subsequent meetings of U.N. agencies held in Vienna and Riyadh.

In response to these allegations, the government has mandated the expulsion of U.N. resident coordinator Louise Aubin. This move aligns with a trend seen in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, where the local governments have grown hostile toward the United Nations and their former colonial ruler, France, following military takeovers. Niger has already expelled French troops and the French ambassador, while Burkina Faso ejected its U.N. resident coordinator last year, and Mali terminated a decade-long U.N. peacekeeping mission.

These developments occur against the backdrop of ongoing challenges in all three nations regarding Islamist insurgency, prompting military coups with promises of improving security. These coups have been accompanied by accusations of France exerting excessive influence in its former colonies, which has led to a shift towards Russia as a strategic partner. France has consistently denied these allegations of undue influence.