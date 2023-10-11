Menu
Nigerian oil regulator ‘optimistic’ on Exxon asset sale to Seplat

By: Naija247news

Date:

The head of Nigeria’s oil regulator expressed his optimism about the potential sale of Exxon Mobil’s assets to Seplat Energy during a conversation with Reuters on Wednesday. This sale, initially valued at $1.28 billion, faced regulatory obstacles last year, hindering much-needed investment in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. Gbenga Komolafe, CEO of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), stated, “We are very optimistic that parties to the transaction will go back, look at the position of the regulator and come back by abiding by the provisions of Nigerian laws, and the right thing will be done.”

Komolafe emphasized that once Exxon reached agreements with its joint-venture partners regarding the assets, the regulator would take the necessary steps. Seplat CEO Roger Brown expressed hope that the deal could be finalized within the year, citing positive relationships with the regulator and the partnership with NNPC. ExxonMobil did not provide immediate comments on the matter.

NNPC, the state oil company, had opposed the sale, claiming pre-emptive rights to the assets, but it did not publicly disclose whether it made an offer to purchase them. Nigeria, a major oil exporter in Africa, relies heavily on petroleum for foreign exchange and budget funding, but production has declined due to underinvestment and theft.

Various international oil companies are encountering legal and regulatory obstacles when attempting to sell onshore assets. Last month, NNPC revealed that a subsidiary of Italy’s Eni failed to obtain its consent before announcing the sale of onshore oil assets to local company Oando, potentially breaching a joint operating agreement.

Some Elements Are Fighting Me, I Will Flush Them Out And Send Them To ICPC – Umahi
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

