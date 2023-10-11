Nigeria, South Africa, and Morocco Could Share AFCON Group

Nigeria, three-time champions of African football, and former title-holders South Africa may find themselves in the same group during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) draw taking place in the Ivory Coast this week.

The top seeds for the draw include Morocco, who made history by reaching the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, marking the first time an African team achieved this feat. Nigeria is among the second seeds, while South Africa falls into the third-seed category for the draw in Abidjan, the economic capital of Ivory Coast.

Adding to the intrigue, the fourth seeds include Gambia, a surprise quarter-finalist in the 2021 Cup of Nations. This potential grouping has been dubbed the “group of death,” signifying a challenging section.

Despite Nigeria’s status as a top African team, they sit sixth in the continental rankings. Ordinarily, they would have been top seeds and avoided strong teams like Morocco, defending champions Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, and Egypt in the group stage. However, host nations automatically qualify for the tournament and are also among the top seeds. Therefore, to accommodate Ivory Coast, ranked ninth, Nigeria had to accept second-seed status alongside Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso, Ghana, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

South Africa had previously been ranked higher than DR Congo, but when the rankings that determined seedings were released, South Africa found themselves one place below their Congolese counterparts. Interestingly, South Africa had defeated DR Congo in a friendly match shortly before the rankings were finalized.

The third seeds include Cape Verde, Guinea, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea, and Mauritania. Fourth seeds consist of Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, Gambia, and Tanzania.

Morocco, despite a less impressive record at the Cup of Nations, is expected to be the favorites for the upcoming tournament. They have been champions only once in 33 editions, and it happened in 1976 when a mini-league format determined the champion. In the last Cup of Nations hosted by Cameroon in 2022, Morocco was eliminated by Egypt in the quarter-finals.

Morocco’s coach, Walid Regragui, who led the team to a remarkable World Cup campaign, has set a high bar. He stated that he would resign if his team does not at least reach the semi-finals, emphasizing the importance of African success after their World Cup achievements.

The top six seeds, along with Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, DR Congo, South Africa, and Zambia, have all won the Cup of Nations, while other past champions like Ethiopia, Sudan, and Congo Brazzaville did not qualify for the upcoming tournament.