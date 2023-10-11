NECO Announces 2023 Results with 61% Pass Rate

The National Examination Council (NECO) has unveiled the results for the 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) internal. In a recent press conference held in Minna, NECO’s Registrar, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, revealed that 61.6% of the candidates achieved five credits, including English and Mathematics.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A total of 1,205,888 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 1,196,985 candidates actually sat for the exams. Among them, 616,398 were male, while 580,587 were female.

The key highlights of the results are as follows:

– Candidates scoring five credits or more, including English and Mathematics, were 737,308, representing 61.60%.

– Candidates obtaining five credits or more, irrespective of English and Mathematics, were 1,013,611, accounting for 84.68%.

– A breakdown of candidates with special needs included 913 with hearing impairment, 162 with visual impairment, 103 with Albinism, 61 with Autism, 149 with low vision, and 154 with Adermatoglyphia (no fingerprints).

The number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2023 was 12,030, accounting for 0.07%, down from 13,594 in 2022.

The NECO Registrar thanked various stakeholders, including state Ministries of Education, the National Assembly, and examiners, for their support and collaboration. The results can be accessed on the NECO website.

This year’s SSCE Internal results are deemed to be the best in recent times, reflecting the commitment to providing a robust assessment of educational performance in Nigeria.