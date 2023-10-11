Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Napoli Owner Urges Relocation of Super Cup Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Aurelio De Laurentiis, the owner of Napoli, has voiced his desire to relocate the Italian Super Cup from Saudi Arabia to Italy due to the recent outbreak of conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Italian champions, Napoli, are one of the four Serie A teams scheduled to participate in the revamped Super Cup in the Gulf state in January. The other participating teams include Lazio, Inter Milan, and Fiorentina.

While there were reports in the Italian media suggesting that Napoli and Fiorentina might boycott the tournament, De Laurentiis clarified that his concern was centered on the safety of the trip to Saudi Arabia amid the ongoing conflict.

De Laurentiis emphasized, “Have you seen what’s going on in Israel? There could be an air blockade over those areas…How can you even think of putting 120 players who are worth what they are worth on a plane? All that just to earn a few million more? Let’s just do it at the Stadio Olimpico (in Rome).”

He made it clear that his intention was not to boycott the event but to encourage consideration of relocating the tournament to Italy. In previous seasons, the Super Cup featured the Serie A champions and the winners of the Italian Cup. However, for this term, it will involve the top two teams from the previous Serie A season and the finalists of the Italian Cup.

Originally scheduled for January 4-8 next year, the Super Cup’s dates were changed to January 21-25 following a request from Saudi authorities earlier in the month. Serie A, the organizers of the Super Cup, has yet to confirm the new dates. In the midst of the ongoing conflict, over 3,000 people have lost their lives since the surprise attack by Hamas militants in Gaza on Israel.

The conflict has raised significant concerns regarding the safety and feasibility of international travel, prompting Napoli’s owner to seek an alternative location for the tournament.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
UEFA Ditches Plan to Reintegrate Russian Under-17 Teams
Next article
Bayelsa APC to Challenge Disqualification of Sylva in Appellate Court
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

UK and Ireland to Co-Host Euro 2028, Italy and Turkey Awarded Euro 2032

Emman Tochi -
In a decision by UEFA, the United Kingdom and...

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona’s Rising Star, Sidelined for Spain’s Euro 2024 Qualifiers Due to Injury

Emman Tochi -
Promising Barcelona talent Lamine Yamal will be absent from...

FIFA Confirms Portuguese Referees for Nigeria vs. Mozambique Friendly

Emman Tochi -
FIFA, the governing body of world football, has announced...

Diego Alonso Takes Reins at Sevilla as Fourth Manager in a Year

Emman Tochi -
La Liga side Sevilla has appointed Diego Alonso, the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

UK and Ireland to Co-Host Euro 2028, Italy and Turkey Awarded Euro 2032

FootBall 0
In a decision by UEFA, the United Kingdom and...

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona’s Rising Star, Sidelined for Spain’s Euro 2024 Qualifiers Due to Injury

FootBall 0
Promising Barcelona talent Lamine Yamal will be absent from...

FIFA Confirms Portuguese Referees for Nigeria vs. Mozambique Friendly

Flying Eagles 0
FIFA, the governing body of world football, has announced...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights