Napoli Owner Urges Relocation of Super Cup Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Aurelio De Laurentiis, the owner of Napoli, has voiced his desire to relocate the Italian Super Cup from Saudi Arabia to Italy due to the recent outbreak of conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Italian champions, Napoli, are one of the four Serie A teams scheduled to participate in the revamped Super Cup in the Gulf state in January. The other participating teams include Lazio, Inter Milan, and Fiorentina.

While there were reports in the Italian media suggesting that Napoli and Fiorentina might boycott the tournament, De Laurentiis clarified that his concern was centered on the safety of the trip to Saudi Arabia amid the ongoing conflict.

De Laurentiis emphasized, “Have you seen what’s going on in Israel? There could be an air blockade over those areas…How can you even think of putting 120 players who are worth what they are worth on a plane? All that just to earn a few million more? Let’s just do it at the Stadio Olimpico (in Rome).”

He made it clear that his intention was not to boycott the event but to encourage consideration of relocating the tournament to Italy. In previous seasons, the Super Cup featured the Serie A champions and the winners of the Italian Cup. However, for this term, it will involve the top two teams from the previous Serie A season and the finalists of the Italian Cup.

Originally scheduled for January 4-8 next year, the Super Cup’s dates were changed to January 21-25 following a request from Saudi authorities earlier in the month. Serie A, the organizers of the Super Cup, has yet to confirm the new dates. In the midst of the ongoing conflict, over 3,000 people have lost their lives since the surprise attack by Hamas militants in Gaza on Israel.

The conflict has raised significant concerns regarding the safety and feasibility of international travel, prompting Napoli’s owner to seek an alternative location for the tournament.