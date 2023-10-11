Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

“Naira Plunge Worsens as Dollar Demand Surges Amid Reserve Challenges”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Nigerian naira has experienced a significant decline on the parallel market due to dwindling reserves and challenges in meeting the demand for the U.S. dollar by both corporate entities and individuals. The local currency saw a drop to 1,030 naira per dollar on Wednesday, down from 1,015 naira the previous day, as reported by Abubakar Mohammed, the CEO of Forward Marketing Bureau de Change Ltd., an organization that tracks informal market data in Lagos, the commercial hub of Nigeria.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This decline in the exchange rate further separates it from the official rate, which was fixed at 765.8 naira to a dollar on the FMDQ OTC trading platform. It reflects the ongoing pressure to devalue the currency after Nigeria adopted a more flexible exchange rate system in June, as part of broader economic reforms aimed at attracting foreign investment and stimulating economic growth.

Investment inflows into Nigeria have suffered, decreasing by 33% in the three months leading up to June, amounting to only $1 billion compared to the previous year. This decrease in capital inflow is attributed to concerns among investors regarding capital controls and the overall fragility of the country’s economy. Furthermore, the country’s external reserves have hit a two-year low, standing at $33.2 billion, according to data from the central bank.

The situation has led to a heightened demand for U.S. dollars, leaving both sellers and buyers in search of this foreign currency. The exchange rate remains unpredictable as long as the supply of dollars falls short of the demand, as noted by Umar Salisu, a foreign exchange operator in Lagos.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Davido debunks reports of welcoming a set of twins with Chioma
Next article
“Niger’s Junta Orders Expulsion of Top UN Official”
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Niger’s Junta Orders Expulsion of Top UN Official”

News Wire -
Niger's military junta has issued an ultimatum for the...

Davido debunks reports of welcoming a set of twins with Chioma

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Singer Davido has asked people to...

Suspected Bandits kill village head, kidnap many in Niger state

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected bandits have killed Malam Usman...

Five persons beheaded in communal clash between Tiv and Cross River

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Five persons of Tiv extraction from...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Niger’s Junta Orders Expulsion of Top UN Official”

Geopolitics 0
Niger's military junta has issued an ultimatum for the...

Davido debunks reports of welcoming a set of twins with Chioma

Entertainment 0
October 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Singer Davido has asked people to...

Suspected Bandits kill village head, kidnap many in Niger state

Security News 0
October 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected bandits have killed Malam Usman...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights