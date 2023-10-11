“Naira Plunge Worsens as Dollar Demand Surges Amid Reserve Challenges”

The Nigerian naira has experienced a significant decline on the parallel market due to dwindling reserves and challenges in meeting the demand for the U.S. dollar by both corporate entities and individuals. The local currency saw a drop to 1,030 naira per dollar on Wednesday, down from 1,015 naira the previous day, as reported by Abubakar Mohammed, the CEO of Forward Marketing Bureau de Change Ltd., an organization that tracks informal market data in Lagos, the commercial hub of Nigeria.

This decline in the exchange rate further separates it from the official rate, which was fixed at 765.8 naira to a dollar on the FMDQ OTC trading platform. It reflects the ongoing pressure to devalue the currency after Nigeria adopted a more flexible exchange rate system in June, as part of broader economic reforms aimed at attracting foreign investment and stimulating economic growth.

Investment inflows into Nigeria have suffered, decreasing by 33% in the three months leading up to June, amounting to only $1 billion compared to the previous year. This decrease in capital inflow is attributed to concerns among investors regarding capital controls and the overall fragility of the country’s economy. Furthermore, the country’s external reserves have hit a two-year low, standing at $33.2 billion, according to data from the central bank.

The situation has led to a heightened demand for U.S. dollars, leaving both sellers and buyers in search of this foreign currency. The exchange rate remains unpredictable as long as the supply of dollars falls short of the demand, as noted by Umar Salisu, a foreign exchange operator in Lagos.