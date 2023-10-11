Naira appreciates against US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window

October 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira appreciated against the US Dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) arm of the foreign exchange (FX) market on Tuesday, October 10 2023.

In the official market, the domestic currency gained N7.71 or 1.00 per cent against the greenback to settle at N765.83/$1 compared with the previous day’s exchange rate of N773.54/$1.

The appreciation came despite a shrink in the supply of FX into the spot market by 37.6 per cent or $36.28 million to $60.30 million from the $96.58 million reported in the preceding session.

However, in the black market, the local currency lost N7 against the American currency on Tuesday to quote at N1,015/$1, in contrast to the previous day's rate of N1,008/$1.