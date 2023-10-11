Menu
Politics & Govt News

LP Cautions Against Undermining Obi’s Directive On Achonu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 11,2023.

The Labour Party (LP) has said the ‘Obidients family’ has only one candidate in the November 11 Imo State governorship election, in Athan Achonu, and that party members and loyalists should be mindful of the directive of the presidential candidate of the part, Mr Peter Obi and other party leaders to back him.

The party said this on Tuesday in Abuja at a joint briefing by Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, LP’s National Youth Leader; Dr Tanko Yunusa, Chief spokesperson, Obi Datti Presidential Campaign Council and Obiora Ifoh, LP’s National Publicity Secretary.

They noted that a few weeks ago, the Obedient family led by its principal, Mr Peter Obi, were in Owerri, Imo State capital, to flag off the governorship campaign of Senator Athan Achonu.

“Those present at the flag-off ceremony were many other leaders of the party as well as the Obedient family including the Abia State governor, Dr Alex Otti, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and National Assembly members, including various stakeholders and party members.

“At the function, our principal called on all the Obedient family members in Imo State to file behind the Labour Party candidate, Senator Achonu. He also said that Achonu stands tallest among other candidates in the contest having developed a programme well suited for Imolites which will end hunger, insecurity and unemployment which is very prevalent in the state under the current leadership.

“Senator Achonu has been cleared by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party to fly its flag. His nomination has since been adopted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the courts in the land including the Supreme Court have given recognition to Senator Achonu’s candidacy,” they said.

They said they were not unmindful of attempts by some politicians to poach into the Obedient family and pursue an ‘identity theft’ agenda.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

