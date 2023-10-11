Lamine Yamal, Barcelona’s Rising Star, Sidelined for Spain’s Euro 2024 Qualifiers Due to Injury

Promising Barcelona talent Lamine Yamal will be absent from Spain’s squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers due to an injury. The young player experienced discomfort in his hip flexor, prompting further scans after his arrival at the Spanish national team camp in preparation for matches against Scotland and Norway.

Following the evaluation by the Royal Spanish Football Federation’s medical team, it was confirmed that Yamal would not be able to participate in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers, where Spain is set to face Scotland in Seville and Norway in Oslo.

Yamal sustained the injury during Barcelona’s recent 2-2 draw against Granada, adding his name to the list of injured Barcelona players ahead of the highly anticipated El Clasico. Joining him on the sidelines due to injury are Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Jules Kounde, and Raphinha.

If all goes well and he recovers as expected in 10 days, Yamal should be available for the season’s first El Clasico clash against Real Madrid on October 28.