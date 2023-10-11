Menu
Infrastructure

Lagos Blue Rail Line to Transition to Electricity, Weekend Service Shutdown

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

The Lagos State government has unveiled plans to temporarily suspend the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line service on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate the conversion of the rail service to electricity-based propulsion.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his announcement on Wednesday, emphasized that the decision to suspend rail services during this period is aimed at ensuring a smooth transition to electricity. He highlighted that suspending passenger operations during such transitions is a standard global practice, emphasizing the importance of the change to enhance passenger safety and increase the number of train trips available.

As of Monday, October 16, 2023, the number of train trips on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line will rise from 12 to 54, with further plans to increase this to 74 trips by the end of November. Since the LRMT Blue Line’s launch on September 4, the service has successfully moved over 80,000 passengers. The government’s goal is to exceed 150,000 daily passengers traveling between Marina and Mile 2 in the coming months.

Governor Sanwo-Olu assured the public that this temporary pause in services is a vital step towards improving the commuting experience in Lagos. He affirmed the bright future of Lagos trains and committed to enhancing the public transportation system. More updates are expected as these improvements continue.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

