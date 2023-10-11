Lady Reveals DNA Test Results for Mohbad’s Son, Urges: “They Should Preserve It”

October 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

As of Wednesday, October 11, 2023, late Nigerian artist Mohbad’s son, Liam, finds himself in the spotlight once again, thanks to an ongoing debate surrounding a DNA test. In a fresh twist of events, a Twitter user known as @Wummydero stepped forward to declare that the much-anticipated test had indeed been carried out on the young boy.

@Wummydero’s tweet quickly garnered widespread attention within the Nigerian community, sparking discussions and reactions regarding the revealed DNA test results.

Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad, was the late Nigerian singer, and his son, Liam, became a subject of online interest following @Wummydero’s revelation. Notably, this renewed interest comes after an influx of donations for the singer’s wife in the wake of Mohbad’s passing.

After several weeks of contemplation, @Wummydero took to her Twitter account to confirm the completion of the DNA test. Interestingly, she noted the striking silence that had settled over discussions surrounding the test results following its revelation.(www.naija247news.com).