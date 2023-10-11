“King Charles to Address ‘Painful’ Colonial Past During State Visit to Kenya”

Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles and his wife, Camilla, are embarking on a four-day state visit to Kenya at the end of this month. During the visit, King Charles will openly acknowledge the “painful aspects” of Kenya’s colonial history. This visit marks the third foreign trip taken by the royals since Charles ascended the throne following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in September of the previous year. It is also their first visit to a Commonwealth nation, an organization that King Charles currently leads.

This visit holds particular significance for King Charles, as his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, was in Kenya on a royal tour with her husband, Prince Philip, in 1952 when she was proclaimed queen upon the death of her father, King George VI. Additionally, the trip coincides with Kenya’s celebration of 60 years of independence from British rule.

Despite the symbolic connection to his mother, logistical constraints prevent King Charles from visiting the Treetops Hotel, where Queen Elizabeth was staying when she was informed of her ascent to the throne.

During this diplomatic visit, scheduled from October 31 to November 3, King Charles will engage in a meeting with President William Ruto, attend a state banquet, and learn about collaborative efforts between the two nations, particularly in areas such as defense and climate change, as explained by Chris Fitzgerald, the king’s deputy private secretary.

Nevertheless, the visit will also address Kenya’s colonial history, a sensitive subject, especially since Britain expressed regret and provided compensation a decade ago for the atrocities and torture endured during the violent Mau Mau insurgency, known as the Kenyan Emergency of 1952-1961, in which thousands of Kenyans lost their lives. Fitzgerald stated that “His Majesty will take time during the visit to deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered in this period by the people of Kenya.”

This trip marks King Charles’ fourth official visit to Kenya. His previous diplomatic visits to Germany in March and France in the preceding month were deemed highly successful in promoting international relations. According to a senior foreign office official, such royal visits play a crucial role in advancing the UK’s global image and fostering diplomatic conversations and connections. The UK aims to strengthen its partnership with Kenya in various domains, including peace, trade, economic development, and more. The official noted that Their Majesties, and particularly King Charles, have a unique ability to bring together government, private sector, and civil society, making them effective diplomatic ambassadors.