JUST IN: Aminu Maida Appointed as New NCC Executive Vice Chairman

In a significant development, President Bola Tinubu’s administration has appointed Aminu Maida as the new Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). This move follows the departure of the controversial EVC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, who is expected to leave his position immediately.

Aminu Maida brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having served as the Executive Director of Technology and Operations at Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS). With over 15 years of multifaceted and international experience in FinTech, Telecoms, and Enterprise Technology, Maida is well-prepared to lead the NCC.

Before joining NIBSS, Maida held the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at the Nigerian-based FinTech company Arca Payments Network and worked as a Senior Manager at Cisco Systems UK. His educational background includes an MEng in Information Systems Engineering from Imperial College London and a PhD in Electrical & Electronic Engineering from the University of Bath UK.

Notably, Danbatta, who served as the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC since 2015 and was reappointed for a second term in July 2020, faced allegations of corruption, which may have contributed to the non-renewal of his tenure.

In addition to this key appointment, President Tinubu announced several other appointments in the technology and digital economy sector:

– Nkechi Egerton-Idehen is appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT).

– Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi will serve as the Director-General and CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

– Dr. Vincent Olatunji is appointed as the National Commissioner and CEO of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC).

– Tola Odeyemi will assume the role of Postmaster General and CEO of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

Furthermore, as part of President Tinubu’s commitment to harness Nigeria’s technological and digital economic capabilities for greater financial inclusion, Idris Alubankudi has been named the Special Adviser to the President on Technology and Digital Economy.

These appointments take immediate effect, reflecting the administration’s dedication to advancing Nigeria’s technological and digital sectors. This announcement comes following allegations of impropriety and questionable deals surrounding the NCC and its former leadership.