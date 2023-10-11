Igbo Youths Call for Equal Treatment: Release Nnamdi Kanu Like Igboho

Igbo youths, represented by the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), are urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), from DSS custody, in a manner similar to the release of Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, by Beninese authorities.

COSEYL, in a statement delivered by its President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, asserted that the Federal Government was involved in securing Igboho’s release.

The group pointed out that although Igboho had expressed his gratitude to figures like former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Professor Wole Soyinka, and Ayo Adebanjo for their role in his release, COSEYL firmly believed that the Federal Government had played a significant part in facilitating Igboho’s release.

COSEYL argued, “It amounts to selective justice for the federal government to facilitate and secure the release of Sunday Igboho from detention while leaving Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is an agitator just like Sunday Igboho.”

The statement continued, “Agitation is not a crime under the law. It is the right of any citizen who feels shortchanged or aggrieved to agitate for their rights. We are very surprised that the Federal Government, which is responsible for protecting and providing security for Nigerians, knows the right thing to do in order to restore security in the South East zone, which is to unconditionally release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody as ordered by the Federal Court of Appeal and refuses to do it. This amounts to double standards.”

COSEYL further linked the growing insecurity in the South East zone to Kanu’s continued detention, stating, “The insecurity in the South East geopolitical zone is because of the unlawful incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu and the marginalization of the people of the South East in the scheme of things.”

The group emphasized that the call for a referendum by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is primarily rooted in the Federal Government’s marginalization, mistreatment, and unwarranted attacks on the Igbo community.

COSEYL urged President Tinubu to promptly release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, echoing the manner in which the Federal Government facilitated the release of Sunday Igboho by Beninese authorities, citing that equality under the law is of utmost importance. They expressed the South East’s longing to welcome Nnamdi Kanu back and emphasized that his release is crucial to restoring peace and security to the region. Kanu was kidnapped in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria in June 2021, remaining in the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) despite court orders for his unconditional release. Igboho, on the other hand, was arrested in Niger Republic in July as he attempted to flee to Germany after his home in Ibadan was raided by DSS personnel.