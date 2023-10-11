Menu
”I prayed to God not to give me girl child – Real Warri Pikin

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Comedienne Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, has revealed that she begged God not to give her a girl child before getting married.

According to her, she made the request because of her childhood experience.

Real Warri Pikin disclosed this while celebrating her daughters on the occasion of the 2023 International Day of the Girl Child via her Instagram page on Wednesday.

She wrote:

“Happy International Day of the Girl Child to my Daughters and to Every Girl child out there.

“Before I marry, na so I dey beg God make im nor give me girl pikin’ because I dey reason say to train girl pikin too hard and dey very complicated based on one or two things I see growing up.

“Boom! God dash me 2 because im see wetin I nor see den

“I am sooooo damn proud of myself so far. Dear God, please continue to give me the grace to mother them for you Amennnnnnnn.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

