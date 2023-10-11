Menu
I Had A Breakdown When I Heard Gowon’s Rumoured Death Says Edwin Clark

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 11,2023.

Convener of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, has disclosed that he almost had a heart attack after he heard about the death rumours of Yakubu Gowon, the former Military Head of State.

Social media was agog on Monday night when a report claimed that the former Nigerian leader had died at the age of 89.

Reacting to the claim in a statement, the media aide to the former military leader, Adeyeye Ajayi, said his principal is very much alive and well.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Clark said he almost had a heart attack when he heard the Gowon’s rumoured death until he spoke with him on the phone.

The elder statesman said he had a nervous breakdown when he heard about the rumoured death of the former military leader.

Clark, therefore, called on Nigerians to build up a country where people from an aspect of the country are not subjected to the position of second-class citizens.

He said: “The social media yesterday almost caused an attack on me when they announced that General Yakubu Gowon was gone.

“I had a breakdown only to discover that it was not true when Gen. Gowon phoned to say that ‘I’m still alive, I’m still enjoying this country and the position I am”.

“So what Am I saying? Let us build up a country where people from an aspect of the country are not subjected to the position of second-class citizens.”(www.naija247news.com)

