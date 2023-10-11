Menu
Entertainment

Happie Boys to be deported to Nigeria for living illegally in Cyprus

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Kelechi and Johnson, known as Happie Boys are now set to be deported after serving jail sentence for living illegally in Northern Cyprus.

Recently, there were reports that they had been arrested in Cyprus although the reason for their arrest was still unknown.

They had been granted a scholarship to the country to study by the General overseer, Omega Power Ministry, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere after their sack as Chicken Republic bodyguards for dancing on the job.

However, they fell out with the Apostle, even going as far as dragging him online for not helping them out financially.

As a result the Apostle stopped sponsoring their education and they could not afford to renew their student permit anymore, thus dropping out of the school.

Along the line, they had an issue which required to Police intervention and there it was discovered that their student permit had expired and they were living illegally as dropouts.

Happie Boys may likely serve a jail term for about three months to one year and will be deported afterwards to Nigeria, banned from ever returning to Cyprus.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

