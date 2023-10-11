Governor Sanwo-Olu Urges Focus on Blue Economy Development

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has emphasized the importance of developing the blue economy in Nigeria. During a courtesy visit by the Senate Committee on Marine Transportation, led by Chairman Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni at Lagos House, Marina, Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed the need for concerted efforts to reduce obstacles for businesses, particularly in the blue economy sector, to thrive in Lagos State.

The Governor commended the creation of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy by President Bola Tinubu and the establishment of the Senate Committee on Marine Transportation for their oversight functions, acknowledging their vital role in the national assignment. He urged the committee to provide recommendations and suggestions to the larger Red Chamber to advance the country’s blue economy.

Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted the transformative role of the blue economy in economic development and called for unified support from the executive and legislature to facilitate business growth, revenue generation, employment, tax payment, and overall wealth creation for individuals, families, and the nation.

He also praised the swift attention given to bridges leading to the ports in Lagos by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

In response, Senator Eshinlokun-Sanni emphasized the significance of Lagos in the blue economy, with 70 percent of sector activities taking place in the state. He urged immediate action to address challenges such as non-state actors, illegal collectors, and ocean surge issues that hinder the growth and development of Nigeria’s blue economy.