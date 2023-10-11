Menu
Search
Subscribe
Maritime

Governor Sanwo-Olu Urges Focus on Blue Economy Development

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has emphasized the importance of developing the blue economy in Nigeria. During a courtesy visit by the Senate Committee on Marine Transportation, led by Chairman Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni at Lagos House, Marina, Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed the need for concerted efforts to reduce obstacles for businesses, particularly in the blue economy sector, to thrive in Lagos State.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Governor commended the creation of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy by President Bola Tinubu and the establishment of the Senate Committee on Marine Transportation for their oversight functions, acknowledging their vital role in the national assignment. He urged the committee to provide recommendations and suggestions to the larger Red Chamber to advance the country’s blue economy.

Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted the transformative role of the blue economy in economic development and called for unified support from the executive and legislature to facilitate business growth, revenue generation, employment, tax payment, and overall wealth creation for individuals, families, and the nation.

He also praised the swift attention given to bridges leading to the ports in Lagos by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

In response, Senator Eshinlokun-Sanni emphasized the significance of Lagos in the blue economy, with 70 percent of sector activities taking place in the state. He urged immediate action to address challenges such as non-state actors, illegal collectors, and ocean surge issues that hinder the growth and development of Nigeria’s blue economy.

Previous article
Turkey Celebrates Euro 2032 Co-Hosting Rights with Italy
Next article
FG Aims to Slash Taxes from 62 to Single Digits, Says Oyedele
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

CBN Slashes Cash Mop-Up by 82% to N150 Billion

Idowu Peters -
In an effort to stimulate economic growth amid rising...

FG Aims to Slash Taxes from 62 to Single Digits, Says Oyedele

Samuel Onyekwe -
Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy...

Turkey Celebrates Euro 2032 Co-Hosting Rights with Italy

Emman Tochi -
Turkey expressed its delight at the opportunity to co-host...

UK and Ireland to Co-Host Euro 2028, Italy and Turkey Awarded Euro 2032

Emman Tochi -
In a decision by UEFA, the United Kingdom and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

CBN Slashes Cash Mop-Up by 82% to N150 Billion

Banking institutions 0
In an effort to stimulate economic growth amid rising...

FG Aims to Slash Taxes from 62 to Single Digits, Says Oyedele

Revenue and Taxation 0
Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy...

Turkey Celebrates Euro 2032 Co-Hosting Rights with Italy

FootBall 0
Turkey expressed its delight at the opportunity to co-host...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights