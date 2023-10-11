Former Hamas Leader Asks Arab Nations to Join the Palestine’s Apartheid Struggle Against Israel

DOHA, October 11, 2023 (Reuters) – Khaled Meshaal, the former chief of Hamas and current head of Hamas’s diaspora office, has issued a call for widespread protests in the Muslim world in support of the Palestinian cause. In addition, he urged the people of neighboring nations to join the fight against Israel.

In a recorded statement sent to Reuters, Meshaal, who resides in Qatar, emphasized the importance of taking to the streets and squares of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday to show solidarity with the Palestinians. He particularly appealed to the governments and citizens of Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt to fulfill their significant duty in supporting the Palestinian people.

Meshaal directed a message to the people of Jordan, saying, “Tribes of Jordan, sons of Jordan, brothers and sisters of Jordan… This is a moment of truth, and the borders are close to you. You all know your responsibility.” It’s worth noting that Jordan and Lebanon host a large number of Palestinian refugees.

This rallying cry from Meshaal comes as Israel declared its intent to escalate its response to a recent Hamas attack with a ground offensive. Israeli fighter jets had struck over 200 targets in Gaza city overnight. According to Gaza’s health ministry, the ongoing conflict has resulted in at least 950 casualties and 5,000 injuries in the densely populated coastal enclave.

Furthermore, on Saturday, Hamas militants from Gaza launched a significant attack in southern Israel, marking the deadliest Palestinian militant assault in Israel’s history. Meshaal concluded his statement by calling on scholars and those who teach jihad to put their theories into practice during this critical time.

Please note that this article was summarized and rephrased from the original Reuters source.