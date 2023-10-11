FIFA Confirms Portuguese Referees for Nigeria vs. Mozambique Friendly

FIFA, the governing body of world football, has announced the match officials for the upcoming senior international friendly between Nigeria and Mozambique in Portugal. Portuguese referee Miguel Nogueira will officiate the match, with his compatriots Paulo Bras, Ana Loide, and Bruno Viera serving as the 1st Assistant referee, 2nd Assistant referee, and fourth official, respectively.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The match, which will feature the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Mambas of Mozambique, is scheduled to take place at the Estadio Municipal de Portimão on October 16th, starting at 4:00 pm Portuguese/Nigerian time.

This encounter marks the fifth meeting between the two countries at the senior level. The Super Eagles are set to arrive at the Penina Hotel and Resort in Portimao in preparation for their friendly against the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia on Friday.