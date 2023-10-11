FG Aims to Slash Taxes from 62 to Single Digits, Says Oyedele

Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, revealed that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to reducing the multitude of taxes in Nigeria from the current 62 to a maximum of nine. This move aims to establish a more business-friendly environment within the country.

Oyedele made this announcement during the 2023 Annual Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in Abuja. He stressed the necessity of this tax reduction as the current complexity of taxes has made tax administration cumbersome and inefficient.

To achieve the goal of reducing the number of taxes, Oyedele noted that it would require administrative interventions and constitutional amendments.

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein, highlighted the critical role of accountants in driving the nation’s development. She emphasized the importance of transparency, stating that “transparency builds trust” and urged accountants to ensure accountability in both the public and private sectors. She also called on accountants to address the unique needs of marginalized communities to ensure inclusiveness across different segments of the nation.

The President of ICAN, Dr. Innocent Okwuosa, expressed concern about the growing disparities across socio-economic lines in the country. He considered these disparities a threat to the nation and emphasized the need to address socio-economic disparities. Dr. Okwuosa called for measures such as bolstering fiscal management, rationalizing preferential trade restrictions, and tax exemptions to rectify the situation.

President Bola Tinubu, in a message delivered by the Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, promised to take steps to ensure economic development for all Nigerians. He emphasized inclusivity as a moral responsibility and encouraged accountants to engage in discussions on transformative policies to enhance inclusive development.

The President of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), Ms. Asmaa Resmouki, stressed the importance of accountants developing their competencies to achieve sustainability and transparency. She highlighted the core competencies of business acumen and ethical behavior, emphasizing that customers should understand business models and take responsibility for entities’ responses to risks.