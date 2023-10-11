Menu
Search
Subscribe
Revenue and Taxation

FG Aims to Slash Taxes from 62 to Single Digits, Says Oyedele

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, revealed that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to reducing the multitude of taxes in Nigeria from the current 62 to a maximum of nine. This move aims to establish a more business-friendly environment within the country.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Oyedele made this announcement during the 2023 Annual Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in Abuja. He stressed the necessity of this tax reduction as the current complexity of taxes has made tax administration cumbersome and inefficient.

To achieve the goal of reducing the number of taxes, Oyedele noted that it would require administrative interventions and constitutional amendments.

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein, highlighted the critical role of accountants in driving the nation’s development. She emphasized the importance of transparency, stating that “transparency builds trust” and urged accountants to ensure accountability in both the public and private sectors. She also called on accountants to address the unique needs of marginalized communities to ensure inclusiveness across different segments of the nation.

The President of ICAN, Dr. Innocent Okwuosa, expressed concern about the growing disparities across socio-economic lines in the country. He considered these disparities a threat to the nation and emphasized the need to address socio-economic disparities. Dr. Okwuosa called for measures such as bolstering fiscal management, rationalizing preferential trade restrictions, and tax exemptions to rectify the situation.

President Bola Tinubu, in a message delivered by the Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, promised to take steps to ensure economic development for all Nigerians. He emphasized inclusivity as a moral responsibility and encouraged accountants to engage in discussions on transformative policies to enhance inclusive development.

The President of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), Ms. Asmaa Resmouki, stressed the importance of accountants developing their competencies to achieve sustainability and transparency. She highlighted the core competencies of business acumen and ethical behavior, emphasizing that customers should understand business models and take responsibility for entities’ responses to risks.

Previous article
Governor Sanwo-Olu Urges Focus on Blue Economy Development
Next article
CBN Slashes Cash Mop-Up by 82% to N150 Billion
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

CBN Slashes Cash Mop-Up by 82% to N150 Billion

Idowu Peters -
In an effort to stimulate economic growth amid rising...

Governor Sanwo-Olu Urges Focus on Blue Economy Development

Idowu Peters -
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has emphasized the...

Turkey Celebrates Euro 2032 Co-Hosting Rights with Italy

Emman Tochi -
Turkey expressed its delight at the opportunity to co-host...

UK and Ireland to Co-Host Euro 2028, Italy and Turkey Awarded Euro 2032

Emman Tochi -
In a decision by UEFA, the United Kingdom and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

CBN Slashes Cash Mop-Up by 82% to N150 Billion

Banking institutions 0
In an effort to stimulate economic growth amid rising...

Governor Sanwo-Olu Urges Focus on Blue Economy Development

Maritime 0
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has emphasized the...

Turkey Celebrates Euro 2032 Co-Hosting Rights with Italy

FootBall 0
Turkey expressed its delight at the opportunity to co-host...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights