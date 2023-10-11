Menu
FootBall

Diego Alonso Takes Reins at Sevilla as Fourth Manager in a Year

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

La Liga side Sevilla has appointed Diego Alonso, the former coach of the Uruguayan national team, to manage the team for the remainder of the season, according to an announcement by the Spanish club on Tuesday. Sevilla, the Europa League champions, currently sit in 14th place, with just two wins from their first eight games.

Diego Alonso, 48 years old, becomes the fourth coach at the financially challenged club in the past year. He previously led Uruguay to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, but his tenure ended during the qualifying round, and he was succeeded by Marcelo Bielsa. Notably, Alonso achieved significant success as a coach with Mexican teams Pachuca and Monterrey, winning the regional Champions League in 2017 and 2019.

Alonso also has a history as a player with various Spanish clubs, including Espanol, Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Racing Santander, and Real Murcia. Sevilla parted ways with coach Jose Luis Mendilibar on Sunday after a disappointing start to the season.

Mendilibar, 62 years old, was appointed in March and played a crucial role in leading the Andalusian club to their seventh Europa League trophy in May, as well as helping them avoid relegation last season. Mendilibar’s Sevilla defeated Manchester United and Juventus en route to the Europa League final, where they clinched victory in a penalty shootout against Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Emman Tochi
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja.

