Davido debunks reports of welcoming a set of twins with Chioma

October 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Singer Davido has asked people to stop circulating old photos of him and his wife Chioma.

Social media has been agog since yesterday October 10 with unconfirmed reports that the singer has welcomed a set of twins. The photo above of himself and Chioma on a hospital bed has been used to peddle the rumor.

The singer this afternoon via his X page asked people to stop circulating old photos. He however did not confirm or deny the rumors.

He wrote:

“Stop circulating old pictures, thank you ❤️.” (www.naija247news.com).