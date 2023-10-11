CBN Slashes Cash Mop-Up by 82% to N150 Billion

In an effort to stimulate economic growth amid rising prices of goods and services, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) significantly reduced its cash mop-up operations by 82%, from N830 billion in the same period in 2022 to N150 billion in the nine months ending on September 30, 2023. This reduction led to a 46% increase in the average opening balance of idle cash within the banking industry during the same period.

The CBN’s money supply management function involves periodically mopping up or injecting cash into the banking system through the sale or repayment of Open Market Operations (OMO) Treasury Bills. The CBN employs OMO TBs to reduce money supply and combat inflation. When the CBN seeks to increase money supply to stimulate economic growth, it repays maturing OMO TBs with interest to banks and investors.

However, it remains unclear whether the significant reduction in cash mop-up measures has effectively stimulated economic growth over the past nine months, as inflation has continued to rise while the gross domestic product (GDP) has shown sluggish performance.

The data from the CBN on OMO TBs transactions reveals that the CBN sold N150 billion worth of OMO TBs in 9M’23, down from N830 billion in the same period in 9M’22. Additionally, the amount of matured OMO TBs repaid by the CBN decreased by 82% to N313.52 billion in 9M’23 from N1.741 trillion in 9M’22.

As a result of the sharp decline in CBN’s cash mop-up, the banking industry experienced a 46% increase in its average daily cash balance, rising from N214.87 billion in 9M’22 to N407.13 billion in 9M’23. In the same vein, the average daily cash balance rose by 31% the previous week, boosted by the N1.1 trillion inflow allocated to the three tiers of government by the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) the previous week.

The increased liquidity in the interbank money market led to a decline in interest rates. The Overnight lending rate fell to 1.7% at the end of the week from 3.4% the previous week. Similarly, the interest rate on Collateralized borrowing (Open Buy Back, OBB) dropped to 2.7% last week from 2.7% the previous week.

Analysts have predicted that with the CBN’s scheduled injection of N10 billion via matured OMO TBs, there will be further increases in idle cash in the system, and interbank interest rates are expected to remain low.

Comercio Partners, an investment bank based in Lagos, noted, “We expect rates to hover at these current levels.”