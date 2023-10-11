Menu
Belgian Football Star Eden Hazard Calls Time on His Career

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Belgian attacking midfielder Eden Hazard officially declared his retirement on Tuesday after being unable to secure a new club following his departure from Real Madrid.

In an Instagram post, Hazard shared, “You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time. After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to conclude my professional footballing career.”

Hazard’s journey, which began with immense promise, took a turn following a severe injury during his first season at Real Madrid in a Champions League match against PSG in the 2019/20 season. He faced challenges in recapturing the outstanding form he had displayed during his time at Chelsea.

