Bayelsa APC to Challenge Disqualification of Sylva in Appellate Court

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has announced its intention to appeal the judgment from the Federal High Court that disqualified Timipre Sylva, its candidate for the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Justice Donatus Okorowo, in a ruling on Monday, stated that allowing Sylva, who has previously served two terms and five years as governor, to run again would be in violation of the 1999 constitution as amended.

In response, the party, represented by Perry Tukuwei, the Director of Media and Publicity for the APC Bayelsa Governorship Campaign Council, argued that the lawsuit brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was in breach of the Electoral Act.

The party expressed confidence that the Court of Appeal would overturn the Federal High Court’s judgment and assured Bayelsans that they should not be discouraged by the PDP’s alleged “clandestine strategy.”

The statement further emphasized that the suit had been filed by someone who was not a member of the APC and did not contest the party’s gubernatorial primaries, thus lacking the legal standing to challenge the candidate’s qualification.

Additionally, it was pointed out that the case had been filed outside the 14-day time frame prescribed by the Nigerian constitution, rendering it statute barred. The party also raised concerns about the case being heard in Abuja instead of the state where the primaries took place, as per a practice directive by the Supreme Court.

Despite these challenges, the Bayelsa APC remains resolute in its support for Chief Timipre Sylva, expressing confidence in his victory and eventual swearing-in as Governor of Bayelsa State.