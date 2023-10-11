Menu
”As an Igbo person, your biggest hater is your fellow Igbo person – Yul Edochie

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial Nigerian actor Yul Edochie, has said that the enemy of an Igbo person, is an Igbo person.

According to the actor, there is too much jealousy and envy among Igbo people.

Yul Edochie made this claim in a post on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to him, if any Igbo person is progressing in anything he does, his biggest hater would be a fellow Igbo person.

The actor, who is also of Igbo extraction from Anambra State, stressed that a successful Igbo man’s enemy might be members of his family.

He called on his fellow Igbo indigenes to change and do better, asking them to stop the envy and the competition.

“Too much jealousy and envy amongst Igbos. Why??

If you’re doing well as an Igbo person, your biggest hater is your fellow Igbo person. Sometimes even your family members. Igbos we need to do better. Why?

“We’re great. Stop the envy. Stop the competition. Things change when we address them,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

