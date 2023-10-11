Menu
NIgeria 2023 Presidential Elections

Anambra’s Disappointment: Ex-NDDC Board Chairperson Onochie Rejects Peter Obi’s Presidential Aspirations

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

In a fiery exchange of words, Lauretta Onochie, the immediate past Chairman of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has vehemently criticized Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party. This dispute revolves around Obi’s request for President Bola Tinubu to reveal his true identity, a demand made during a news conference in Abuja.

Peter Obi contended that the Chicago State University issue and the controversy surrounding President Tinubu’s identification have damaged Nigeria’s global image. He expressed concern that outsiders now view Nigerians as potential fraudsters or identity thieves due to this controversy, which he deemed unnecessary.

In response, Onochie took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to condemn Obi’s request as “idiotic” and went further to question his suitability for the presidency. She asserted that such a request insulted the intelligence of Nigerians and portrayed a lack of manipulation skills on Obi’s part.

She stated, “Nigeria parades some of the most intelligent people on earth, and you disrespect our intelligence in this way? Manipulation is a skill, and you are unskilled when it comes to manipulation.”

Furthermore, Onochie challenged Obi’s knowledge about President Tinubu, highlighting the latter’s long-standing presence in the public eye and his clearance by security operatives to hold prominent positions.

Onochie criticized Obi for raising questions about President Tinubu’s identity despite his clearance by security agencies to become a Senator and to govern Lagos, one of Nigeria’s most successful and cosmopolitan states.

In the midst of her scathing remarks, Onochie declared, “It’s time to stop taking instructions from people who are bitter, angry, envious, and who have lost their minds, years ago.”

She also asserted that Nigerian youth are more discerning than Obi might believe and warned against manipulating them into turning against their own nation. Onochie concluded with a resounding rejection of Peter Obi’s presidential aspirations and a reminder of his alleged failures in Anambra.

Conclusively, in a seemingly satirical twist, Onochie shared a fictional narrative about President Tinubu’s identity, playfully suggesting that his true name is “Nemesis Jupiter” and that he hails from a celestial family.

This exchange highlights the fervent political tensions and rivalry surrounding the upcoming presidential elections in Nigeria.

