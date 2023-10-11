22 Americans Killed in Israel’s War with Hamas

In a sobering update, the White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, has confirmed that at least 22 American citizens have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. An additional 17 Americans remain unaccounted for, raising concerns of possible hostage situations.

This represents an increase from the previous update given by U.S. President Joe Biden, who disclosed that 14 Americans had lost their lives in the recent fighting. The circumstances surrounding the deaths are not entirely clear, leaving questions about whether they occurred in Israel or Palestinian territories.

President Biden also revealed on Tuesday that an unknown number of Americans have been captured by Hamas militants and are being held as hostages. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby stated that the White House is actively engaged in discussions with Israel to secure the release of these individuals.

It remains uncertain whether the 17 missing Americans are among those held as hostages. The situation is a source of deep concern and a top priority for U.S. authorities.

To address this critical situation, the U.S. has reportedly deployed hostage rescue experts to advise the Israel Defense Forces and placed special forces operatives on alert in a nearby European country. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed that American special forces are providing support to the Israeli military in terms of planning and intelligence. However, their involvement in hostage rescue operations was not confirmed.

The conflict began with Hamas militants launching rocket attacks into Israel from Gaza, followed by cross-border incursions into Jewish settlements near the Palestinian enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war and initiated airstrikes on Gaza, while Israeli forces imposed a blockade on the Palestinian territory.

The violence has resulted in significant casualties, with more than 1,200 Israelis and 1,100 Palestinians losing their lives since the escalation on Saturday. Thousands of people have been wounded, making this one of the most intense and devastating outbreaks of violence in Israel in recent memory. The situation continues to be monitored with great concern by the international community.