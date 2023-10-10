UNICEF donates 3.1m Diphtheria Vaccines to Jigawa

October 10, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Country Director in Nigeria, Christian Monduate, has announced the donation of 3.1 million diphtheria vaccines to Jigawa State Government.

Monduate announced the donation when she paid a visit to Gov. Umar Namadi at the Government House, Dutse, on Monday.

She commended the state for providing an enabling environment for partners’ intervention through cooperation and positive engagements and agreements.

“As you are aware, UNICEF has been providing intervention on Maternal and Child Health, Nutrition, Girl-child Education, Water and Sanitation as well as Good Governance.

“A lot has been achieved through the intervention and we hope you will sustain the tempo for collective development,” she said.

She further assured the governor that the agency would continue with its interventions and technical support for the improvement of education, healthcare, birth and death registration in the state.

Jigawa is amongst the states that recorded about 100 suspected cases of diptheria with three cases of death in September.

Other areas of its intervention, according to the country director, included Child Nutrition and other aspects of economic and human capital development.

In response, the governor commended UNICEF for its various humanitarian interventions of over 30 years that had contributed to the improvement of health, social and economic indices in the state.

He said: “UNICEF’s intervention in Water and Sanitation has made the state to achieve over 97 per cent access to clean drinking water.

“Under UNICEF’s interventions, Jigawa became the first state to be declared free from Open Defacation.

“It improved in the reduction of Maternal and Child Death and Vaccine Coverage.

“It also improved in girl-child education and addressed the problem of out of school children.”

Namadi also said that UNICEF recently provided intervention for enhancing public service delivery and promoting accountability in civil service in the state.(www.naija247news.com).