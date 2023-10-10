Menu
U.S. Officially Labels July Events in Niger as a Military Coup

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

On October 10, 2023, the United States officially declared that the events that transpired in Niger in July constituted a military coup d’etat. This designation has led to the formal suspension of U.S. assistance to Niger. However, it should be noted that there are no immediate plans to alter the U.S. troop presence in the country, as confirmed by senior administration officials.

Niger has played a significant role in Washington’s efforts to combat Islamist insurgents responsible for the deaths of thousands and the displacement of millions.

The decision to label the events in Niger as a coup stems from the junta’s unwillingness to adhere to constitutional guidelines for the restoration of civilian and democratic rule, as stated by a senior official. This move formally suspends assistance that had already been paused due to the coup designation. The official stressed that all available avenues to preserve constitutional order in Niger had been exhausted.

Notably, the United States has been advocating for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis that unfolded on July 26, when military officers in Niger seized power, ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, and placed him under house arrest. To resume U.S. assistance, the National Council for Safeguarding the Homeland (CNSP) would need to facilitate a swift and credible transition to democratic governance, as noted by State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Despite designating the events as a coup, the U.S. has no immediate intentions to change its troop posture in Niger. U.S. troops have been involved in training Nigerien forces for counterterrorism operations and have operated military bases, including one conducting drone missions against Islamic State and an Al Qaeda affiliate in the region. However, counterterrorism operations will remain paused in the interim, and efforts to enhance Niger’s armed forces’ capacity will be suspended.

The official emphasized that this coup designation signals a need to reassess the relationship with Niger. The Pentagon had previously repositioned some troops and equipment in September and withdrew a small number of non-essential personnel. Currently, there are approximately 1,000 Department of Defense personnel in Niger, down from the previous count of 1,100. Although there are no immediate plans to alter the troop presence, the Pentagon will continue to evaluate its position based on the security environment, force protection, counterterrorism interests, and other relevant factors.

The U.S. had earlier halted certain foreign assistance programs totaling nearly $200 million benefiting the government of Niger in August but continued providing humanitarian and food assistance. The junta has been notified of the suspension of certain assistance, with the United States committed to maintaining humanitarian and health aid benefiting the people of Niger.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
