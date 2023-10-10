“Tragedy Strikes as Dam Bursts in Cameroon’s Capital, Claiming at Least 23 Lives”

Yaoundé, Cameroon – In a devastating incident, a dam in Cameroon’s capital, Yaoundé, burst open, resulting in a wave of water that has claimed the lives of at least 23 people, according to Reuters.

Assola Joseph, a local leader in the Mbankolo neighborhood, reported that the colonial-era dam opened at approximately 4:00 PM local time on Sunday, releasing water from a small lake. The aftermath of this catastrophe has left destruction in its wake, with at least 30 houses destroyed, and the scene is marked by debris, rubble, uprooted banana trees, and damaged corrugated sheeting on a steep hillside.

Rescue workers and local residents are tirelessly searching through the wreckage for any signs of survivors and victims. As the tragic toll continues to rise, the community mourns the loss of lives and homes.

Additionally, the Nigerian Federal Government recently declared a state of emergency as widespread flooding wreaked havoc in the country, resulting in 28 reported deaths and the displacement of 48,168 individuals. The government’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) held an emergency meeting in Abuja to address the crisis and raise awareness about the potential for imminent flooding along the River Benue, linked to the Lagdo Dam in neighboring Cameroon.

During the meeting, NEMA’s Director-General, Mustapha Ahmed, shared alarming statistics: “This year’s flood scenario has affected 159,157 people, resulted in the loss of 28 lives, and the displacement of 48,168 individuals in 13 states across Nigeria.”

The situation remains dire, and both Cameroon and Nigeria are grappling with the tragic consequences of these natural disasters.

