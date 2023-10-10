Menu
”There are many daughters of Jezebel in Nollywood– Charles Inojie

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

October 10, 2023.

Nollywood actor, Charles Inojie has raised concern over the rising number of people entering the industry.

In an interview on the Honest Bunch Podcast, Inojie expressed his dismay at the rising number of aspiring actresses who appear to view the industry primarily as a platform to promote their “other” business ventures.

He said they are looking for Nollywood directors and producers to fall, calling them the daughters of Jezebel. He observed that this group of individuals will do anything to appear in front of the camera.

“Those set of people who pay movie producers to star in a movie, are only chasing after title. They just want to hold onto it as a side hustle, as many of them are into businesses. They just need a tag to Nollywood.

It came into a time in the industry when there was an influx, it was as if Devil opened gate for angels to come in. And these people aren’t looking to build a career, they just want something to hold and say they are actresses to further their business.

There are many daughters of Jezebel in Nollywood. They can do anything just to be in front of the camera. And when you meet a character that isn’t properly formed as a producer/director, you will fall.

There are daughters of Jezebel looking for movie producers/directors to fall”.(www.naija247news.com).

