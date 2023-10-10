There Are Cabals In Tinubu’s Administration – Ex-Minister Solomon Dalung

Oct 10,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Solomon Dalung, a former Minister of Youths and Sports under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari has alleged that there are cabals in the government of President Bola Tinubu. Speaking on Tuesday, Dalung said the withdrawal of the ministerial nomination of Maryam Shettima, popularly called Shetty, has shown that cabals still exist in the administration. Dalung made this claim on Tuesday while speaking to Naija247News

Recall that Shetty who is from Kano State saw her name removed from the ministerial nominees’ list submitted to the Senate and replaced with that of Mariya Mahmoud. According to Dalung, the cabals that worked against his return during the second term of Buhari’s administration worked against Shetty’s nomination.

He said, “Even now, there is a cabal in Tinubu’s government, and they will always exist. They are a group of ambitious people with different ambitions within the power base set to hijack power and protect their interests. “How would a ministerial nominee from Kano State find her name in the list and was told that she isn’t on the list upon confirmation?”

When asked if he would like to serve under President Tinubu, Dalung said, “On the condition that they would not padlock this mouth.” The former minister from Plateau State served as a cabinet minister between 2015 and 2019 in the first term of former President Muhammadu Buhari.(www.naija247news com)