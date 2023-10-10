Stock market Closes bullish,All Share Index up by 0.97%

October 10, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Monday close bullish as the All Share Index was up by 0.97% to close at 67,101.33 points from the previous close of 66,454.57 points.

The Market Capitalisation grew by 0.97% to close at N36.865 trillion from the previous close of N66.454 trillion, thereby adding N355 billion.

An aggregate of 268.7 million units of shares were traded in 6,911 deals, valued at N3.46 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 26 equities emerged as gainers against 23 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

BUACEMENT led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N103.40 from the previous close of 94.00.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, Nigerian Breweries and JOHNHOLT among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.80%, 9.09% and 8.11% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Prestige Assurance led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.45 from the previous close of N0.50.

FTN Cocoa, NEIMETH and SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.33%, 7.74% and 5.00% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 29 million units of its shares in 390 deals, valued at N466 million.

OANDO traded about 27 million units of its shares in 528 deals, valued at N253 million.

UBA traded about 23.8 million units of its shares in 372 deals, valued at N407.7 million.