Singer Davido & Wife,Reportedly Welcome Set of Twins

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 10, 2023.

It’s a double blessing for Afrobeat star Davido and his wife Chioma, who have welcomed a set of twins.

The couple, who lost their son Ifeanyi in a tragic accident last year, welcomed twins.

According to an inside source, the twins arrived at 9pm on Monday.

The news was further confirmed by Evangelist Gospel Agochukwu on Tuesday morning.

The cleric uploaded his chat with Davido on the official Facebook page of his church.

According to the chat, Davido confirmed to the cleric that the prophecy he made last year had come to pass.

Agochukwu had in November last year revealed that God told him that Davido and Chioma will welcome twins after the death of Ifeanyi.

Although both Davido and Chioma haven’t announced the arrival, congratulatory messages have continued to pour on social media.(www.naija247news.com)

