Geopolitics

Senior Hamas Official Indicates Openness to Truce Talks with Israel

By: News Wire

Date:

On October 9, 2023, a senior Hamas official expressed the group’s willingness to engage in discussions regarding a potential truce with Israel, asserting that they had “achieved its targets.” Moussa Abu Marzouk conveyed this message during a phone interview with Al Jazeera, where he stated that Hamas was open to “something of that sort” and “all political dialogues” when questioned about the group’s readiness to explore the possibility of a ceasefire.

