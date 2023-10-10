“Putin Engages in Security and Trade Talks with Malian Leader in Third Phone Call within Two Months

Russian President Vladimir Putin held discussions on trade and security with Mali’s leader in their third phone conversation in less than two months, as confirmed by the Kremlin. This repeated contact highlights Moscow’s increasing interest in bolstering its influence in the coup-prone Sahel region of West Africa, where it is actively cultivating robust security relationships, displacing the traditional involvement of France and the United States.

The two leaders focused their conversation on their shared commitment to enhancing trade and economic ties, collaborating on security matters, and jointly combatting terrorism, as conveyed in a statement by the Kremlin. President Goita echoed these sentiments on social media, expressing his gratitude for Russia’s support to Mali.

Assimi Goita, a special forces commander, played a significant role in a military coup in 2020 and subsequently assumed interim presidency the following year. Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, who tragically perished in a plane crash in August, has been actively supporting Goita’s administration in Mali.

Wagner has faced allegations of grave human rights violations in Africa and the Middle East, drawing condemnation from Western governments and NGOs. The mercenary group has secured profitable agreements, including rights to gold and diamond concessions in several African nations. Security analysts speculate that Moscow is eager to maintain its influence on the continent, particularly following the passing of Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny against Russia’s military leadership in June.

In July, at a summit in Russia, Putin pledged to supply free grain to Mali, which is one of six African countries benefitting from this commitment. Following their meeting in Russia, Putin engaged in phone calls with Goita on August 15 and September 10, further underscoring the growing ties between the two leaders.”